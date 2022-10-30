- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented game window being restored to its previous size at startup
- Demon Fan: Fixed incorrect re-deal logic
- La Belle Lucie: Fixed bug where cards weren't reshuffled on a redeal
- Pile Up: Added rule clarification
Solitaire Expeditions update for 30 October 2022
Some minor fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update