Solitaire Expeditions update for 30 October 2022

Some minor fixes

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented game window being restored to its previous size at startup
  • Demon Fan: Fixed incorrect re-deal logic
  • La Belle Lucie: Fixed bug where cards weren't reshuffled on a redeal
  • Pile Up: Added rule clarification

