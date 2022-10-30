 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 30 October 2022

Small fixes and updates...

Build 9832806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Helicopter: Dead helicopters are in flames now (Do u like to see it in the killer color?)
  • Helicopter: Sound Design Updates for aimlock
  • Run: You can press shift once for sprint and again to not sprint (usability)
    Bugfix: - All mini-games: Players can move before start countdown, resulting in a advantage. (fixed)

Know issues, but its time to test the Helicopter game:

  • After a mini game clients are sometimes stock in win screen.
  • Tournement Vote system: mini game thumbnails sometimes missing

Changed files in this update

GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
  
