Small fixes and updates...

- Helicopter: Dead helicopters are in flames now (Do u like to see it in the killer color?)
- Helicopter: Sound Design Updates for aimlock
- Run: You can press shift once for sprint and again to not sprint (usability)
Bugfix: - All mini-games: Players can move before start countdown, resulting in a advantage. (fixed)
Know issues, but its time to test the Helicopter game:
- After a mini game clients are sometimes stock in win screen.
- Tournement Vote system: mini game thumbnails sometimes missing
