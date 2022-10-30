 Skip to content

残世界的鸢尾花 update for 30 October 2022

pc_v1.0.2 20221031 Update

Build 9832682

Patchnotes via Steam Community

pc_v1.0.2 20221031
1、修正了若干错别字。
2、调整了第二幕下水道推箱子地图中木箱的位置。
3、修复了第四幕绳索陷阱处左下方火光提前亮起的Bug。
4、修复了第五幕中，花拿着玩具熊时，白笙背包里依然显示玩具熊的Bug。
5、修复了第五幕按F、J键或鼠标中键导致人物无法移动的Bug。
6、提升了达成好结局的难度。

