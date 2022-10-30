 Skip to content

Trial Of Empires TD update for 30 October 2022

30.10.2022 vol.2 Release

30.10.2022 vol.2 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Avatar and Title show for other players. Needs relog for values...
Have Fun...

