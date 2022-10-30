Update EA 1.2

Hello!
This week update contains:
Items
- Added the function to duplicate items at the Workshop
- Added Propeler item
- Decreased the crafting time from 5 to 3 sec
Fixes
- Fixed the pause menu flicker
- Fixed loading game after creating a new one and going back to the main menu
Others
- Added fancy icons to buttons
- Bunch of new sounds for different actions
- Added panel of controls under the options menu
- Added tutorial and more Drill dialog textes
- Redone the terrain generator
- Some graphical improvements including a new Workshop
Changed files in this update