MineDrill Redux update for 30 October 2022

Update EA 1.2

Build 9832579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This week update contains:

Items
  • Added the function to duplicate items at the Workshop
  • Added Propeler item
  • Decreased the crafting time from 5 to 3 sec
Fixes
  • Fixed the pause menu flicker
  • Fixed loading game after creating a new one and going back to the main menu
Others
  • Added fancy icons to buttons
  • Bunch of new sounds for different actions
  • Added panel of controls under the options menu
  • Added tutorial and more Drill dialog textes
  • Redone the terrain generator
  • Some graphical improvements including a new Workshop

