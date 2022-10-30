 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 30 October 2022

Fret Smasher Patch v0.36.1 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 9832560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • NEW Quick Scan Music Folders - Scan your music folders quickly by only checking for newly imported compatible charts
  • NEW Modifier: Magic Notes Chaos Lite
  • NEW Sorting Method: Workshop Content - Split the song list between local songs and workshop songs
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed various issues with the natural HOPO calculation
  • Fixed an issue with songs auto pausing if Steam didn't initialise correctly
  • Fixed an issue with modifiers not appearing if Steam didn't initialise correctly
  • Fixed an issue with video backgrounds for songs not reading the video start time tag correctly in the song.ini if the key was all lowercase
  • Fixed a typo on one of the splash texts
ADJUSTMENTS
  • The original Magic Notes Random logic has been changed to Magic Notes Chaos
  • Magic Notes Random now randomises the start position of each note with the notes gradually moving towards their respective frets

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
Fret Smasher Playtest | Linux Depot 1648352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link