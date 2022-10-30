Fret Smasher Patch v0.36.1 A2

Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- NEW Quick Scan Music Folders - Scan your music folders quickly by only checking for newly imported compatible charts
- NEW Modifier: Magic Notes Chaos Lite
- NEW Sorting Method: Workshop Content - Split the song list between local songs and workshop songs
BUG FIXES
- Fixed various issues with the natural HOPO calculation
- Fixed an issue with songs auto pausing if Steam didn't initialise correctly
- Fixed an issue with modifiers not appearing if Steam didn't initialise correctly
- Fixed an issue with video backgrounds for songs not reading the video start time tag correctly in the song.ini if the key was all lowercase
- Fixed a typo on one of the splash texts
ADJUSTMENTS
- The original Magic Notes Random logic has been changed to Magic Notes Chaos
- Magic Notes Random now randomises the start position of each note with the notes gradually moving towards their respective frets
Changed files in this update