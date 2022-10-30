 Skip to content

The Edge Of The World Z (Will Shock You) update for 30 October 2022

zombie story is now a live

30 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1- added zombie story(1-st chapter)
2- fix some problems in the game
3- remove multiplayer from the game

