 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vacuum Pilot update for 30 October 2022

Hotfix rolled out

Share · View all patches · Build 9832438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

We have just rolled out a small hotfix that contains the following fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed a crash when completing a workshop level
  • Improved the lobby player list. It should now display all players within the lobby correctly.

Thanks for playing!

Join our Discord Server to become part of our community!
Send us your feedback and suggestions to help us improve the game even more and make it as good as it can be!

[Join Discord Server](https://discord.gg/RZcsmG2vSm style=button)

Changed files in this update

Vacuum Pilot Content Depot 1677571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link