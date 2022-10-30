 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abstract Grind update for 30 October 2022

Patch 2.5.3 Warlock and Guardian buff + Alchemist class

Share · View all patches · Build 9832362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alchemist class: +40 LIFE +5 ATK +1 DEF. Autocasts Toxic Rain.
Warlock class: Now has "Autocasts Reign of Chaos".
Guardian Class: Now has "Every 4 seconds regenerate (HPRx3) health.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2100301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link