Alchemist class: +40 LIFE +5 ATK +1 DEF. Autocasts Toxic Rain.
Warlock class: Now has "Autocasts Reign of Chaos".
Guardian Class: Now has "Every 4 seconds regenerate (HPRx3) health.
Abstract Grind update for 30 October 2022
Patch 2.5.3 Warlock and Guardian buff + Alchemist class
