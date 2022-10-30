Update B 7.1 - small fix update

Features:
-
Now you can exclude certain creatures in the journal during your investigation
-
Changes:
-
Intro slightly reworked
Bug fixes:
- Names and genders of creatures should match now
- Ghouls and shapeshifters should now no longer be immortal
- Blank notes should now no longer occur
- Light switch in Trumbo Street 14 fixed
- Baba Yaga no longer stays in the pentagram after abduction
- Salt pack is no longer held in hand while holding other items (only teammates saw this)
Changed files in this update