MetaPhysical update for 30 October 2022

Update B 7.1 - small fix update

Features:

  • Now you can exclude certain creatures in the journal during your investigation

  • Changes:

  • Intro slightly reworked

Bug fixes:

  • Names and genders of creatures should match now
  • Ghouls and shapeshifters should now no longer be immortal
  • Blank notes should now no longer occur
  • Light switch in Trumbo Street 14 fixed
  • Baba Yaga no longer stays in the pentagram after abduction
  • Salt pack is no longer held in hand while holding other items (only teammates saw this)

