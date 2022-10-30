- global 1v1 rank leaderboard has been introduced. To have a record, you need to play 1v1 al least once
- more wave variations have been added. Most of the waves now have 3 variations
Mines and Magic update for 30 October 2022
Global 1v1 rank leaderboard
Patchnotes via Steam Community
