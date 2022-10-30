 Skip to content

Mines and Magic update for 30 October 2022

Global 1v1 rank leaderboard

Share · View all patches · Build 9832233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • global 1v1 rank leaderboard has been introduced. To have a record, you need to play 1v1 al least once
  • more wave variations have been added. Most of the waves now have 3 variations

