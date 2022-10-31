1.5.1 - Weekly update

Global
- Water temple updated.
- New visual for the french town: Side effect is not an AAA game, and I don't want it to use 50Go on your disc. As long as the board is visible, all will be fine!
- Space bar doesn't pass the turn anymore, but moves the camera toward the selected tile instead. This is a beta feature, and you may fall into backrooms. Use the space bar again in order to come back.
- Water elemental is now instantly operational.
- Fire / Water / Air elementals received a huge bonus on their stats, but also cost way more mana.
- Water pillar is now more usable (check the King effect).
Changed files in this update