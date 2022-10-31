- Blueprint desks now work via in-game time rather than real time
- Halloween decorations no longer appear on blueprint desks
- Colourblind support has been added to red/blue fish and pies
PlateUp! update for 31 October 2022
Halloween Tweaks 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
