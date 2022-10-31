 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PlateUp! update for 31 October 2022

Halloween Tweaks 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9832084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blueprint desks now work via in-game time rather than real time
  • Halloween decorations no longer appear on blueprint desks
  • Colourblind support has been added to red/blue fish and pies

Changed files in this update

Depot 1599601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link