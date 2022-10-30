 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 30 October 2022

Update 0.80b - Health and Damage Balance Part 1 + Misc fixes

Build 9831995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A vast overhaul of the damage system that includes more emphasis on clean hits:

  • A rebalance of health vs damage
  • Damage calculation balance
  • Guard breaks / glancing blows (a hard hit to a guard that has a trajectory that would otherwise have damaged the head will do some residual damage)
  • Hit reactions have been fixed (some hits were causing body parts to move the wrong way on impact, ie arms would move towards not away from the punch)
  • A new training option that spawns a sparring bot that won't strike back and shows a detailed damage report when hit
  • Chained punches rebalancing
  • Audience capacity and some clutter removed from Nodtech Plaza - some capable systems have issues with this venue - it will take time to optimize the venues and right now I'm focusing on game mechanics, hopefully this will help though (my main system takes 3-8 seconds to loads this venue and two test systems with RTX 2060 with Ryzen 5's take about 30-40 seconds, but none of them crash out, so I'll have to spend some time figuring out why this happens with some hardware configurations that certainty have enough spec).
  • If connected to the global server the global board now shows your current avatar's pro stats and global ranking
  • There are many other tweaks under the hood and remember, this is the first balancing patch, so I'll be listening to feedback and trying to find a happy medium. I suspect there will be at least three significant game balancing patches and each one will change the feel of matches.
  • Audience now appears for AI bouts in larger venues (fix)
  • Heavy bag auto-adjusts height again when loading in avatar height data (fix)

