Update 0.80b - Health and Damage Balance Part 1 + Misc fixes

A vast overhaul of the damage system that includes more emphasis on clean hits:
- A rebalance of health vs damage
- Damage calculation balance
- Guard breaks / glancing blows (a hard hit to a guard that has a trajectory that would otherwise have damaged the head will do some residual damage)
- Hit reactions have been fixed (some hits were causing body parts to move the wrong way on impact, ie arms would move towards not away from the punch)
- A new training option that spawns a sparring bot that won't strike back and shows a detailed damage report when hit
- Chained punches rebalancing
- Audience capacity and some clutter removed from Nodtech Plaza - some capable systems have issues with this venue - it will take time to optimize the venues and right now I'm focusing on game mechanics, hopefully this will help though (my main system takes 3-8 seconds to loads this venue and two test systems with RTX 2060 with Ryzen 5's take about 30-40 seconds, but none of them crash out, so I'll have to spend some time figuring out why this happens with some hardware configurations that certainty have enough spec).
- If connected to the global server the global board now shows your current avatar's pro stats and global ranking
- There are many other tweaks under the hood and remember, this is the first balancing patch, so I'll be listening to feedback and trying to find a happy medium. I suspect there will be at least three significant game balancing patches and each one will change the feel of matches.
- Audience now appears for AI bouts in larger venues (fix)
- Heavy bag auto-adjusts height again when loading in avatar height data (fix)
Changed files in this update