Anomalous update for 30 October 2022

update 0.5.4.4 - Controller support and speed increase

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Controller support is partially supported! More testing to be done with DS PS4 Controller but Xbox seems pretty stable. menus can be navigated with humbstick moving mouse
  • I have increased the player's run speed. It lacked the speed of the retro fps :D
  • some revision in menu UIs

