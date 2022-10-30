- Controller support is partially supported! More testing to be done with DS PS4 Controller but Xbox seems pretty stable. menus can be navigated with humbstick moving mouse
- I have increased the player's run speed. It lacked the speed of the retro fps :D
- some revision in menu UIs
Anomalous update for 30 October 2022
update 0.5.4.4 - Controller support and speed increase
