Small update 1.5

v1.5
Change Log:
- Made the ball un-grabbable after it hits the ground in a timeloop.
- Fixed a menu bug that cause the game to enter a forever loading state if you chose the No option. (turns out I never tested this)
- Added a configuration for FlipMenu on WMR and Vive
- Also renamed ActionButton to FlipMenuButton so that users can find and use it easier.
New Known Issues:
- Lighting is broken on AButton
- Culling from Precomputed Visibility is broken on SimpleTimeloop1
Changed files in this update