Chrono Weaver Playtest update for 30 October 2022

Small update 1.5

Build 9831836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.5

Change Log:

  • Made the ball un-grabbable after it hits the ground in a timeloop.
  • Fixed a menu bug that cause the game to enter a forever loading state if you chose the No option. (turns out I never tested this)
  • Added a configuration for FlipMenu on WMR and Vive
  • Also renamed ActionButton to FlipMenuButton so that users can find and use it easier.

New Known Issues:

  • Lighting is broken on AButton
  • Culling from Precomputed Visibility is broken on SimpleTimeloop1

