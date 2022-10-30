 Skip to content

Trigger Henry update for 30 October 2022

Patch #3 Added Steam Achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Eyooo,

in this update, I finally added the first batch of Steam Achievements! Hope yall like it!
More Achievements coming soon! :)
And yes, i wrote "Bufixes" in the last update, F...

