 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 30 October 2022

Halloween is Slimed as Hell - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9831699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News:

  • 1 New Character;
  • 6 New Unlocks;
  • 9 New Enemies;
  • 4 New Bosses;
  • 11 New Weapons;
  • 18 New Items;
  • 1 New Bottle;
  • 1 New type of Chest;
  • It is now possible to blow up the Altar after having fought the Area Boss;
  • There is now a new Checkpoint room on the way to Hell;
  • Tadeu now has a cat.

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where it was possible to skip the Starter Tutorial;
  • Fixed some translation errors;
  • Fixed bug with some weapons where the "shot star" did not disappear;
  • Fixed bug where spikes took a long time to load;
  • Fixed bug where Tadeu spoke dialogues at inappropriate times;
  • Fixed bug where it was possible to multiply bottles;
  • Fixed bug where the Forgotten Skull would not break enemy bullets.

Changes:

  • Now whenever the altar waves are low on enemies, multiple enemies will automatically be summoned;
  • Water weapons now extinguish flames;
  • The sound of the Flame Summoner weapon has been changed to a less annoying sound;
  • Demonic Slime now fires fewer bullets;
  • Bats can now be seen through walls;
  • The Black Market now has new decorations;
  • It is now possible to talk with ????????.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1765311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1765312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link