Halloween is Slimed as Hell - Update

News:
- 1 New Character;
- 6 New Unlocks;
- 9 New Enemies;
- 4 New Bosses;
- 11 New Weapons;
- 18 New Items;
- 1 New Bottle;
- 1 New type of Chest;
- It is now possible to blow up the Altar after having fought the Area Boss;
- There is now a new Checkpoint room on the way to Hell;
- Tadeu now has a cat.
Fixes:
- Fixed bug where it was possible to skip the Starter Tutorial;
- Fixed some translation errors;
- Fixed bug with some weapons where the "shot star" did not disappear;
- Fixed bug where spikes took a long time to load;
- Fixed bug where Tadeu spoke dialogues at inappropriate times;
- Fixed bug where it was possible to multiply bottles;
- Fixed bug where the Forgotten Skull would not break enemy bullets.
Changes:
- Now whenever the altar waves are low on enemies, multiple enemies will automatically be summoned;
- Water weapons now extinguish flames;
- The sound of the Flame Summoner weapon has been changed to a less annoying sound;
- Demonic Slime now fires fewer bullets;
- Bats can now be seen through walls;
- The Black Market now has new decorations;
- It is now possible to talk with ????????.
