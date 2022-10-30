 Skip to content

Rikki Kuu update for 30 October 2022

Update 0.18.2.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • threat indicators will now appear at the edges of the screen to indicate a general direction if the threat is out of view.
  • torpedo indicator icon added to help with aiming at torpedoes.
  • torpedo indicator range text made more transparent.

