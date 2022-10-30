- threat indicators will now appear at the edges of the screen to indicate a general direction if the threat is out of view.
- torpedo indicator icon added to help with aiming at torpedoes.
- torpedo indicator range text made more transparent.
Rikki Kuu update for 30 October 2022
Update 0.18.2.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update