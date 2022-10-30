 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 30 October 2022

1.07 volume 7 performance improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9831610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added better handling of memory assets which will hopefully result in slightly improved walkaround performance in exchange for slightly longer load times between scenes.

