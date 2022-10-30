Added better handling of memory assets which will hopefully result in slightly improved walkaround performance in exchange for slightly longer load times between scenes.
Friendsim 2 update for 30 October 2022
1.07 volume 7 performance improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
