- Pets and followers can now be ordered to follow/protect owner, guard an area or attack a target
- Pets and followers can now be summoned from anywhere, not just at a pedestal
- Added leadership skill to increase the number of active followers and pets
- Added Mana Regen Boost mage spell
- Doubled starting mana and mana regen rate
- Added some armour to buy for gold in game and armour sets to buy from the Steam Store
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 30 October 2022
v0.135a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
