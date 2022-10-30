 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 30 October 2022

v0.135a

Share · View all patches · Build 9831519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Pets and followers can now be ordered to follow/protect owner, guard an area or attack a target
  2. Pets and followers can now be summoned from anywhere, not just at a pedestal
  3. Added leadership skill to increase the number of active followers and pets
  4. Added Mana Regen Boost mage spell
  5. Doubled starting mana and mana regen rate
  6. Added some armour to buy for gold in game and armour sets to buy from the Steam Store

