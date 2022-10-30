Second Thoughts Version 1.1 Update | Experiment 2: Tartarus

Experiment 2: Tartarus
- Added Experiment 2: Tartarus.
- This time, you are tasked with releasing seven subjects and leaving one to be executed.
- Each subject has committed crimes a lot more severe than that of the first experiment.
- The type and order of information you will receive will also differ from the first experiment.
- You can access the new experiment after you have completed the first one.
Added Features:
- Added additional functionality to observation to display the status of each subject every day.
- Added ability to go back to the main menu from an experiment, rather than just closing the game.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some timings between several menus to make the game flow better.
- Fixed some spelling and grammar mistakes in experiment 1.
- Fixed bug where volume would reset when returning to the main menu from an experiment.
- Fixed bug where you could access to the execute screen on experiment 1 after finishing.
- Fixed bug where the arrow would be in the wrong place after returning to subject list using ESC.
- Fixed bug in observation where specific subjects wouldn't appear properly.
- Fixed volume of splash screen being too loud.
- Fixed volume of execution sound in experiment 1 being too loud.
Changed files in this update