Second Thoughts update for 30 October 2022

Second Thoughts Version 1.1 Update | Experiment 2: Tartarus

Experiment 2: Tartarus

- Added Experiment 2: Tartarus.

  • This time, you are tasked with releasing seven subjects and leaving one to be executed.
  • Each subject has committed crimes a lot more severe than that of the first experiment.
  • The type and order of information you will receive will also differ from the first experiment.
  • You can access the new experiment after you have completed the first one.

Added Features:

  • Added additional functionality to observation to display the status of each subject every day.
  • Added ability to go back to the main menu from an experiment, rather than just closing the game.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some timings between several menus to make the game flow better.
  • Fixed some spelling and grammar mistakes in experiment 1.
  • Fixed bug where volume would reset when returning to the main menu from an experiment.
  • Fixed bug where you could access to the execute screen on experiment 1 after finishing.
  • Fixed bug where the arrow would be in the wrong place after returning to subject list using ESC.
  • Fixed bug in observation where specific subjects wouldn't appear properly.
  • Fixed volume of splash screen being too loud.
  • Fixed volume of execution sound in experiment 1 being too loud.

