Various of the translation / localization files have been patched; no change to English gameplay.
Crystal Shard Adventure Bundle update for 30 October 2022
Translation patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Crystal Shard Adventure Bundle Content Depot 551841
- Loading history…
Crystal Shard Adventure Bundle Linux Depot 551842
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update