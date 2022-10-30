 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Shard Adventure Bundle update for 30 October 2022

Translation patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9831322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various of the translation / localization files have been patched; no change to English gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Shard Adventure Bundle Content Depot 551841
  • Loading history…
Crystal Shard Adventure Bundle Linux Depot 551842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link