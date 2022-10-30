 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Software Inc. update for 30 October 2022

Atriums officially out

Share · View all patches · Build 9831290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings atriums to Software inc. allowing you to extend rooms upwards and add balconies.

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.4

Fixes

  • Fixed being able to build floating balcony, which would break game
  • Fixed error when building balcony with free angle tool and moving mouse to a wall on a different building
  • Fixed atrium balconies breaking when destroying them while atrium is not top most
  • Fixed being able to break game by splitting an atrium through a balcony if the split happened along the same wall
  • Fixed design document window not closing after starting project if there were any warnings

Changed files in this update

Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link