Atriums officially out

This update brings atriums to Software inc. allowing you to extend rooms upwards and add balconies.
Patch notes for Beta 1.3.4
Fixes
- Fixed being able to build floating balcony, which would break game
- Fixed error when building balcony with free angle tool and moving mouse to a wall on a different building
- Fixed atrium balconies breaking when destroying them while atrium is not top most
- Fixed being able to break game by splitting an atrium through a balcony if the split happened along the same wall
- Fixed design document window not closing after starting project if there were any warnings
