 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAIL OUT update for 30 October 2022

Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9831287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "CarBat C4" now requires two wins in Halloween mode instead of three
  • Yuji Than has less health and the disco grenade works sometime
  • Improved car's grip in Halloween mode
  • More information when interacting with weapons
  • Fixed bug with driver flying out of the window

Changed files in this update

Depot 1664221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link