- "CarBat C4" now requires two wins in Halloween mode instead of three
- Yuji Than has less health and the disco grenade works sometime
- Improved car's grip in Halloween mode
- More information when interacting with weapons
- Fixed bug with driver flying out of the window
TRAIL OUT update for 30 October 2022
Small patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
