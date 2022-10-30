 Skip to content

Cpt.Balloney - painful days at home update for 30 October 2022

NoKey Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9831266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to highly illegal speedruns, we were forced to destroy the NoKey glitch.
Sorry.

Changed files in this update

Cpt.Balloney - painful days at home Content Depot 1563381
  • Loading history…
