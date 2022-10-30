 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oil Manager update for 30 October 2022

Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9831044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

Sabotage was possible even if the opponent had no sources.

Join to our Discord: https://discord.gg/uvtqDNumJe

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link