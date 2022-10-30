 Skip to content

Deadly Night update for 30 October 2022

Patch 1.2.1

Patch 1.2.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A level selection menu has been added for the "labyrinth" game mode.
Fixed a collision bug that prevented collecting items in the "labyrinth" game mode.

