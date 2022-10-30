 Skip to content

Enchanted Path update for 30 October 2022

Update related to the Steam Deck and some minor additions.

Last edited by Wendy

Some GUI elements got updated to display good on Steam Deck

Options to toggle the touch arrow controls in right corner on or off.

Loading screen wasn't really adding any benefit so its removed.

Changed files in this update

Enchanted Path Content Depot 993581
