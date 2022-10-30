 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 30 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 30 Emergency Update Log Ver. 1.1.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem of confusion in chapter 18 (the castle cannot be occupied, you need to occupy the temple)
  2. Fix the problem of infinite confusion in chapter 21 level
  3. Increase the weapon placement of the whip woman (available in the curtain store)
  4. support handle, now should be able to support the handle

