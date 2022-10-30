- assault class now gets a smoke grenade that blocks vision and prevents turrets targeting you
- npc turrets rebalanced, they now do more damage but have longer reload intervals
- doors should no longer have weird phantom collisions on the client when you first join
- fuel refiners no longer take 6 chems instead of 1 when first started up
- fuel refiner & generator fuel canisters no longer get stuck in midair if their parent structure is destroyed
Last Gang Standing update for 30 October 2022
Alpha 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
