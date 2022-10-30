 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 30 October 2022

Alpha 1.01

Alpha 1.01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • assault class now gets a smoke grenade that blocks vision and prevents turrets targeting you
  • npc turrets rebalanced, they now do more damage but have longer reload intervals
  • doors should no longer have weird phantom collisions on the client when you first join
  • fuel refiners no longer take 6 chems instead of 1 when first started up
  • fuel refiner & generator fuel canisters no longer get stuck in midair if their parent structure is destroyed

