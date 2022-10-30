 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 30 October 2022

[Patch] 1.2.10 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9830769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Improvements:
  • Clarified the requirements for the World 12 challenge achievement.
  • NPCs no longer activate the checkpoint sound when passing a checkpoint. (Thanks, Bghty!)
  • Non-breakable light crates now have better contrast against breakable light crates when using the World 12 theme.
  • All friends are now available by default when you create a new room in the editor.
  • Moving the void line in the editor can now be undone. (Thanks, butters!)
  • Increased the size of the editor close button.
  • Other improvements.
Fixes:
  • Fixed returning from the community pack room select screen causing a gap to appear at the top of the official worlds list.
  • Fixed being able to open multiple instances of the community pack menu. (Thanks, THEDUDE!)
  • Fixed spamming the restart button causing a soft-lock. (Thanks, Bghty!)
  • Fixed layering of light crate explode and damage indicators.
  • Fixed multiple issues with the cat's visuals in pipes. (Thanks, allanodin!)
  • Fixed grabbers on moving item lines behaving strangely.
  • Fixed restarting a speedrun while the cat was dying causing the speedrun to get stuck. (Thanks, The Lost Gamer!)
  • Fixed ice block jump sound playing if pressing the jump button while in mid-air.
  • Fixed ice block's last safe position not being updated when the ice block state was exited, causing issues with the cat's positioning. (Thanks, ThatOneToaster!)
  • Fixed being able to put NPC action shapes and cloud gates on a moving item line. (Thanks, AlexSC!)
  • Fixed inconsistencies with fire in pipes. (Thanks, Flower and Lostin_Lalin!)
  • Fixed going through a door that leads to the same room the player is currently in causing problems with progression. (Thanks, henhenIII!)
  • Fixed issues with looping doors. (Thanks, Crystalcloudd!)
  • Fixed being able to go through multiple doors at once. (Thanks, Bghty!)
  • Fixed mismatched ability ring collision clip check. (Thanks, Crystalcloudd and ToxicJaner!)
  • Other fixes.
Windows only:
  • Fixed settings screen listing unsupported fullscreen options.

Changed files in this update

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Windows Depot 1188081
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place macOS Depot 1188082
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Linux Depot 1188083
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link