[Patch] 1.2.10 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Improvements:
- Clarified the requirements for the World 12 challenge achievement.
- NPCs no longer activate the checkpoint sound when passing a checkpoint. (Thanks, Bghty!)
- Non-breakable light crates now have better contrast against breakable light crates when using the World 12 theme.
- All friends are now available by default when you create a new room in the editor.
- Moving the void line in the editor can now be undone. (Thanks, butters!)
- Increased the size of the editor close button.
- Other improvements.
Fixes:
- Fixed returning from the community pack room select screen causing a gap to appear at the top of the official worlds list.
- Fixed being able to open multiple instances of the community pack menu. (Thanks, THEDUDE!)
- Fixed spamming the restart button causing a soft-lock. (Thanks, Bghty!)
- Fixed layering of light crate explode and damage indicators.
- Fixed multiple issues with the cat's visuals in pipes. (Thanks, allanodin!)
- Fixed grabbers on moving item lines behaving strangely.
- Fixed restarting a speedrun while the cat was dying causing the speedrun to get stuck. (Thanks, The Lost Gamer!)
- Fixed ice block jump sound playing if pressing the jump button while in mid-air.
- Fixed ice block's last safe position not being updated when the ice block state was exited, causing issues with the cat's positioning. (Thanks, ThatOneToaster!)
- Fixed being able to put NPC action shapes and cloud gates on a moving item line. (Thanks, AlexSC!)
- Fixed inconsistencies with fire in pipes. (Thanks, Flower and Lostin_Lalin!)
- Fixed going through a door that leads to the same room the player is currently in causing problems with progression. (Thanks, henhenIII!)
- Fixed issues with looping doors. (Thanks, Crystalcloudd!)
- Fixed being able to go through multiple doors at once. (Thanks, Bghty!)
- Fixed mismatched ability ring collision clip check. (Thanks, Crystalcloudd and ToxicJaner!)
- Other fixes.
Windows only:
- Fixed settings screen listing unsupported fullscreen options.
