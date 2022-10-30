Patch 2: Bug Fixes and Stability (Version 1.0.22)

Technical
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to use the mouse in menus.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some online players to not be able to unlock a weapon.
- Fixed a desynced door that could occur in Goghamma Part 2 in online multiplayer.
- Players can now make an online lobby for Goghamma Part 2 using the chapter select.
- Fixed an issue where some players experienced no audio.
- Some achievements that were unachievable in some cases can now be unlocked.
- Fixed loading screen music.
- Improved stability of online multiplayer connections during loading.
- Save data is now stored in a file, meaning that cloud saves are available. (Found at C:\Users\<Username>\AppData\LocalLow\Rogueside\Shootas, Blood & Teef)
- Improved game stability in several areas.
- Reduced loading times for some levels.
- Fixed a number of minor issues.
Balance
- Several extra enemies will now engage you on the beaches of No Man’s Land.
Changed files in this update