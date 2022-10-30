 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef update for 30 October 2022

Patch 2: Bug Fixes and Stability (Version 1.0.22)

Share · View all patches · Build 9830682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Technical

  • Fixed an issue where some players were unable to use the mouse in menus.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause some online players to not be able to unlock a weapon.
  • Fixed a desynced door that could occur in Goghamma Part 2 in online multiplayer.
  • Players can now make an online lobby for Goghamma Part 2 using the chapter select.
  • Fixed an issue where some players experienced no audio.
  • Some achievements that were unachievable in some cases can now be unlocked.
  • Fixed loading screen music.
  • Improved stability of online multiplayer connections during loading.
  • Save data is now stored in a file, meaning that cloud saves are available. (Found at C:\Users\<Username>\AppData\LocalLow\Rogueside\Shootas, Blood & Teef)
  • Improved game stability in several areas.
  • Reduced loading times for some levels.
  • Fixed a number of minor issues.

Balance

  • Several extra enemies will now engage you on the beaches of No Man’s Land.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1324532
  • Loading history…
Depot 1324533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link