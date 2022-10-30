New Map: Airfield

Hello fellow tacticians!
Just in time for Halloween I have finished working on Airfield and so can finally release the map to you! Coding and making sure that everything works was a tough cookie, but after testing Airfield for the past two days and not facing any major bugs we might be safe for the steam release…
As with every new map: please replay and win Carentan in order to get access to Airfield!
Patch notes for FTF v.1.3:
General
- Fixed a scaling bug that would mess up the “units” window
- Changed the game cursor as the old one was not visible enough (thanks to _jaxom _for pointing this out)
- Replaced the weapon of the Panzerfaust unit as the old version used the American rocket launcher, now it has the proper German one
- Buffed healing by 10 points, should be more useful now
- Reduced the price of Tiger I by 200Rü as it was way too expensive
- Deleted some more artifacts to increase performance
- Fixed some minor issues which I do not remember anymore
Airfield
- The map is finally playable
- Added three player units: Bf 109 Fighter, Stuka Bomber, and Automatic Rifle
- Added two enemy units: Spitfire Fighter, P-51 Bomber
As always, please consider joining my DISCORD in order to provide feedback on FTF and more...
Take care and Happy Halloween!
Zuck
Changed files in this update