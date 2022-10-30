 Skip to content

For The Fatherland update for 30 October 2022

New Map: Airfield

For The Fatherland update for 30 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow tacticians!

Just in time for Halloween I have finished working on Airfield and so can finally release the map to you! Coding and making sure that everything works was a tough cookie, but after testing Airfield for the past two days and not facing any major bugs we might be safe for the steam release…

As with every new map: please replay and win Carentan in order to get access to Airfield!

Patch notes for FTF v.1.3:

General

  • Fixed a scaling bug that would mess up the “units” window
  • Changed the game cursor as the old one was not visible enough (thanks to _jaxom _for pointing this out)
  • Replaced the weapon of the Panzerfaust unit as the old version used the American rocket launcher, now it has the proper German one
  • Buffed healing by 10 points, should be more useful now
  • Reduced the price of Tiger I by 200Rü as it was way too expensive
  • Deleted some more artifacts to increase performance
  • Fixed some minor issues which I do not remember anymore

Airfield

  • The map is finally playable
  • Added three player units: Bf 109 Fighter, Stuka Bomber, and Automatic Rifle
  • Added two enemy units: Spitfire Fighter, P-51 Bomber

As always, please consider joining my DISCORD in order to provide feedback on FTF and more...

Take care and Happy Halloween!

Zuck

