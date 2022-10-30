New Map: Airfield

Hello fellow tacticians!

Just in time for Halloween I have finished working on Airfield and so can finally release the map to you! Coding and making sure that everything works was a tough cookie, but after testing Airfield for the past two days and not facing any major bugs we might be safe for the steam release…

As with every new map: please replay and win Carentan in order to get access to Airfield!

Patch notes for FTF v.1.3:

General

Fixed a scaling bug that would mess up the “units” window

Changed the game cursor as the old one was not visible enough (thanks to _jaxom _for pointing this out)

Replaced the weapon of the Panzerfaust unit as the old version used the American rocket launcher, now it has the proper German one

Buffed healing by 10 points, should be more useful now

Reduced the price of Tiger I by 200Rü as it was way too expensive

Deleted some more artifacts to increase performance

Fixed some minor issues which I do not remember anymore

Airfield

The map is finally playable

Added three player units: Bf 109 Fighter, Stuka Bomber, and Automatic Rifle

Added two enemy units: Spitfire Fighter, P-51 Bomber

Take care and Happy Halloween!

Zuck