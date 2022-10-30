 Skip to content

Ghoul Castle 3D: Gold Edition update for 30 October 2022

Version 1.6 update

  • Combat mechanics updated
  • Blur effect not working sometimes fixed
  • Collision issue on Level1 fixed

Changed files in this update

