Lord of Rigel update for 30 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1196 Updated diplomacy BC gift bar functionality
  • Ticket #1199 Remove ship design button fix
  • Ticket #1189 Treaty count display for BC fix
  • Ticket #1114 Migrating turn system from Galaxy menu widget
  • Ticket #1146 Player unable to select Von Neuman drone to attack
  • Ticket #1157 Black Holes disappearing on turn fix
  • Ticket #1203 Diplomacy menu update for defeated factions fix
  • Ticket #1197 Repeat player tech gifts in diplomacy fix
  • Ticket #1202 Added cycle through stars button in system view
  • Ticket #1087 Tactical combat not turning off fire for disabled weapon banks
  • Ticket #1147 Auto combat ships not attacking planet in tactical fix
  • Ticket #1202 Added government enculturation time to capture tooltip
  • Ticket #1207 Commercial starport maintenance cost fix
  • Ticket #1181 Protomatter device not buildable fix
  • Ticket #1200 Cancel Auto explore fix
  • Ticket #1194 System with monster and natives cutscene fix
  • Ticket #1191 Morale calculation on captured world fixes
  • Ticket #1195 Outpost generating in wrong system fix
  • Ticket #1204 Fist contact loop fix
  • Ticket #930 Derelict ship double event fix
  • Ticket #929 Derelict ship event clears current player research fix
  • Ticket #1185 Space Monster in AI system prevents first contact fix

Additional Updates:
Build Queue UI fixes for Empire and Colony View
Orbital Bombardment Menu Optimizations

