EA Build Hotfix #14

- Ticket #1196 Updated diplomacy BC gift bar functionality
- Ticket #1199 Remove ship design button fix
- Ticket #1189 Treaty count display for BC fix
- Ticket #1114 Migrating turn system from Galaxy menu widget
- Ticket #1146 Player unable to select Von Neuman drone to attack
- Ticket #1157 Black Holes disappearing on turn fix
- Ticket #1203 Diplomacy menu update for defeated factions fix
- Ticket #1197 Repeat player tech gifts in diplomacy fix
- Ticket #1202 Added cycle through stars button in system view
- Ticket #1087 Tactical combat not turning off fire for disabled weapon banks
- Ticket #1147 Auto combat ships not attacking planet in tactical fix
- Ticket #1202 Added government enculturation time to capture tooltip
- Ticket #1207 Commercial starport maintenance cost fix
- Ticket #1181 Protomatter device not buildable fix
- Ticket #1200 Cancel Auto explore fix
- Ticket #1194 System with monster and natives cutscene fix
- Ticket #1191 Morale calculation on captured world fixes
- Ticket #1195 Outpost generating in wrong system fix
- Ticket #1204 Fist contact loop fix
- Ticket #930 Derelict ship double event fix
- Ticket #929 Derelict ship event clears current player research fix
- Ticket #1185 Space Monster in AI system prevents first contact fix
Additional Updates:
Build Queue UI fixes for Empire and Colony View
Orbital Bombardment Menu Optimizations
Changed files in this update