The Classrooms update for 30 October 2022

1.0.1.1.42

Share · View all patches · Build 9830385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved VHS Text Font
  • Added footstep sounds to carpets
  • Improved date/time
  • Added more codex entries
  • Improved codex entry spawning so each map has a unique set of entries instead of finding duplicates
  • Improved Anomaly 216

