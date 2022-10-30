- Improved VHS Text Font
- Added footstep sounds to carpets
- Improved date/time
- Added more codex entries
- Improved codex entry spawning so each map has a unique set of entries instead of finding duplicates
- Improved Anomaly 216
The Classrooms update for 30 October 2022
1.0.1.1.42
Patchnotes via Steam Community
