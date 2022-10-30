Territory – Alpha 5.1 – Default Branch – Tweaks n' stuff

Added
- Missing Buy and Sell sounds for seeds and consumable foods
- Missing quick use action for consumable foods (quick slot spam eating)
- Tasty zipper sounds when opening NPC drop bags
Changed
- Reduced roaming A.I. spawn a little so the map isn’t so busy
- Reduced amount of ambient sounds so there is more quiet times
- Reduced bird flock spawns a little
- Reduced firefly spawns
Fixed
- A.I. Sight perception/reaction issues
- Added some checks to stop stuff spawning based on dead characters
- Moved some bad item spawn spots
Changed files in this update