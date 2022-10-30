 Skip to content

Territory update for 30 October 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.1 – Default Branch – Tweaks n' stuff

Territory – Alpha 5.1 – Default Branch – Tweaks n' stuff

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Missing Buy and Sell sounds for seeds and consumable foods
  • Missing quick use action for consumable foods (quick slot spam eating)
  • Tasty zipper sounds when opening NPC drop bags

Changed

  • Reduced roaming A.I. spawn a little so the map isn’t so busy
  • Reduced amount of ambient sounds so there is more quiet times
  • Reduced bird flock spawns a little
  • Reduced firefly spawns

Fixed

  • A.I. Sight perception/reaction issues
  • Added some checks to stop stuff spawning based on dead characters
  • Moved some bad item spawn spots

