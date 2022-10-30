 Skip to content

FAREWELL SEN update for 30 October 2022

Hotfix 4

Build 9830225

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+fixed graphical error
+fixed collision in one area
+Battle message speed slowed for better legibility

Next update will hopefully be the MAC Update!

