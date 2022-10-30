Patch 6 (30.10.2022) - Version: EA_0_006

- New starting area added.
- Game principle explanations added.
- Cable Car (tech capital) now works and is replicated.
- Added several new vehicle types with 5 different vehicle equipment each.
- Civilian Truck Shop and more trucks added.
- Added armored vehicles for Tech faction.
- Added NPCs / Ais.
- Hunting added (eliminate enemies and get money from it).
- Vehicle collision optimized.
- Added shield shops (armor -> player character) for factions.
- Added armor for player character (Cop - max. 25 / Rebel - max. 25 / Tech - max. 200).
- Added additional island for Housing.
- Added Hardware Store for Housing (purchase of materials for building objects).
- Construction Zones for Housing with shops placed on the island (Zone Name: Gang Hideouts).
- Added basic framework for Housing (creative elements to build by yourself + prefabricated houses + interior).
- Added farm events (300% sale price for active zone of corresponding mining items - displayed in HUD top right).
- Added Lockpicks for the faction Rebel (unlock vehicles from other players to steal them and sell them at the Chop Shop).
- Added Wallet Robbery for the faction Rebel (steal secretly your victim's wallet (money)).
- Added police lights (key "L") for police vehicles.
- Added Police Siren (key "K"), for police vehicles.
- Surrender Robbery added.
Victim: Surrender Mode on / off (Shift + N key combination)
Perpetrator: Surrender Robbery (Shift + G key combination).
- Added Knockdown for Rebels (Shift + K key combination) - victim can't get up for 30 seconds as a result and can be robbed via Shift + G (100% of money from victim's wallet).
- Graphics settings optimized for very weak computers.
For example, it is now possible to completely disable grass and completely disable shadows.
- Major as well as minor bug fixes and optimizations regarding stability and performance implemented.
Note: In case of problems, bugs, crashes or other things, please use the feedback tracker in-game (Esc Menu -> Feedback) or the support email.
Changed files in this update