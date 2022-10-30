 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Life Online update for 30 October 2022

Patch 6 (30.10.2022) - Version: EA_0_006

Share · View all patches · Build 9830143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New starting area added.
  • Game principle explanations added.
  • Cable Car (tech capital) now works and is replicated.
  • Added several new vehicle types with 5 different vehicle equipment each.
  • Civilian Truck Shop and more trucks added.
  • Added armored vehicles for Tech faction.
  • Added NPCs / Ais.
  • Hunting added (eliminate enemies and get money from it).
  • Vehicle collision optimized.
  • Added shield shops (armor -> player character) for factions.
  • Added armor for player character (Cop - max. 25 / Rebel - max. 25 / Tech - max. 200).
  • Added additional island for Housing.
  • Added Hardware Store for Housing (purchase of materials for building objects).
  • Construction Zones for Housing with shops placed on the island (Zone Name: Gang Hideouts).
  • Added basic framework for Housing (creative elements to build by yourself + prefabricated houses + interior).
  • Added farm events (300% sale price for active zone of corresponding mining items - displayed in HUD top right).
  • Added Lockpicks for the faction Rebel (unlock vehicles from other players to steal them and sell them at the Chop Shop).
  • Added Wallet Robbery for the faction Rebel (steal secretly your victim's wallet (money)).
  • Added police lights (key "L") for police vehicles.
  • Added Police Siren (key "K"), for police vehicles.
  • Surrender Robbery added.
    Victim: Surrender Mode on / off (Shift + N key combination)
    Perpetrator: Surrender Robbery (Shift + G key combination).
  • Added Knockdown for Rebels (Shift + K key combination) - victim can't get up for 30 seconds as a result and can be robbed via Shift + G (100% of money from victim's wallet).
  • Graphics settings optimized for very weak computers.
    For example, it is now possible to completely disable grass and completely disable shadows.
  • Major as well as minor bug fixes and optimizations regarding stability and performance implemented.

Note: In case of problems, bugs, crashes or other things, please use the feedback tracker in-game (Esc Menu -> Feedback) or the support email.

Changed files in this update

Battle Life Online Content Depot 1068351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link