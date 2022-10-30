 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sandream update for 30 October 2022

Updated 1030

Share · View all patches · Build 9830086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. The problem of terrain object display in Boss battle has been improved
. Corrected the problem of music playing
. Modified the display problem in some terrain
. Adjusted some game values

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link