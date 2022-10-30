- [New function] Call different scenes according to the number of chapters, each chapter has an independent scene
- 【NEW FEATURE】Add difficulty mode
Simple Mode: Choose one of the three initial extra artifacts, initial gold coins: 500
Normal mode: initial gold coins 300
Hard Mode: Can't see the enemy's specific intention description box, the initial gold coins are 100
- [NEW FEATURE] Added novice guide for card information explanation
- [Logical optimization] Mage's magic value cannot exceed the upper limit
- [Visualization] Add a mask layer to the completed map grid, cancel the original check
- [Visualization] Increase the movement of monsters
- [Value adjustment] The Warrior's Artifact Simple Equipment Pack has been changed from wearing 3 pieces of equipment to get armor, and getting 1 cost when wearing equipment
- [Value Adjustment] Mage's replacement cost changed from 2 to 0
- [Statistic adjustment] The mage's mass purification has been changed from 1 cost to 0 cost
- [Value Adjustment] The cost of the Warrior's Grind card has been reduced from 2 to 1
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 30 October 2022
V0.7.1 Added difficulty mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
