MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 30 October 2022

V0.7.1 Added difficulty mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [New function] Call different scenes according to the number of chapters, each chapter has an independent scene
  • 【NEW FEATURE】Add difficulty mode
    Simple Mode: Choose one of the three initial extra artifacts, initial gold coins: 500
    Normal mode: initial gold coins 300
    Hard Mode: Can't see the enemy's specific intention description box, the initial gold coins are 100
  • [NEW FEATURE] Added novice guide for card information explanation
  • [Logical optimization] Mage's magic value cannot exceed the upper limit
  • [Visualization] Add a mask layer to the completed map grid, cancel the original check
  • [Visualization] Increase the movement of monsters
  • [Value adjustment] The Warrior's Artifact Simple Equipment Pack has been changed from wearing 3 pieces of equipment to get armor, and getting 1 cost when wearing equipment
  • [Value Adjustment] Mage's replacement cost changed from 2 to 0
  • [Statistic adjustment] The mage's mass purification has been changed from 1 cost to 0 cost
  • [Value Adjustment] The cost of the Warrior's Grind card has been reduced from 2 to 1

