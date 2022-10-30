 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 30 October 2022

Completed elite unique bow weapons!

Share · View all patches · Build 9830004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

318: Early Access 0.14.4 - October 29, 2022 10:25 PM EST
• Completed elite unique bow weapons.
• Made minor adjustments to melee, ranged damage algorithm.

