318: Early Access 0.14.4 - October 29, 2022 10:25 PM EST
• Completed elite unique bow weapons.
• Made minor adjustments to melee, ranged damage algorithm.
Nevergrind Online update for 30 October 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
