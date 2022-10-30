The following has been added and or upgraded for version 0001m74a3:
-New Battle Award System 1.0
-Zed Virtual Seminars added
-More tH Command App Commands (show frames per second hack)
-Some important fixes
Attack of the Trafalas update for 30 October 2022
Update Notes for Saturday October 29 - 9:12PM
