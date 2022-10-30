 Skip to content

Nyaaaanvy update for 30 October 2022

Happy Halloween!

Last edited by Wendy

Halloween Event starting from today's update!
In the event limited Halloween stage, you can play tag as a pumpkin!
Collect candies during the event period to exchange them for costume items!

