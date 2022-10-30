Halloween Event starting from today's update!
In the event limited Halloween stage, you can play tag as a pumpkin!
Collect candies during the event period to exchange them for costume items!
Nyaaaanvy update for 30 October 2022
Happy Halloween!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
