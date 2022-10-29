 Skip to content

Abstract Grind update for 29 October 2022

Patch 2.5.2 Shaman + Priest classes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shaman(Rare Tier 3): +15 elemental damage. Grants chance to trigger Multicast to Fireball and Lightning bolt.
Priest(Rare Tier 5): +10 health regeneration +25 health +3 sprit regeneration

Champion classes now grants +1 additional armor.

