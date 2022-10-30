 Skip to content

Outcore update for 30 October 2022

Oct 30 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9829412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance of the [spoiler]firewall[/spoiler] phase of the last boss. During that phase, the game tests your average fps every second. If it's below 45, it nerfs the background effect until your average fps is above 45 or a certain minimum quality level is reached.
  • Removed the small delay when aiming your star with a mouse. That delay was useful back when the default aiming was via a keyboard but was unintentionally left for the mouse aiming too.

