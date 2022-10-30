- Improved performance of the [spoiler]firewall[/spoiler] phase of the last boss. During that phase, the game tests your average fps every second. If it's below 45, it nerfs the background effect until your average fps is above 45 or a certain minimum quality level is reached.
- Removed the small delay when aiming your star with a mouse. That delay was useful back when the default aiming was via a keyboard but was unintentionally left for the mouse aiming too.
Outcore update for 30 October 2022
Oct 30 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update