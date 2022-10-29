 Skip to content

Ailin: Traps and Treasures update for 29 October 2022

Update 1.0.3: new hints

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.3 is here, it includes one significant change:

  • There are now subtle hints on some levels which show the order in which destination points should be filled.

