- Binding tag will not remove Nyarlathotep from the card pool
- No major categories such as monsters, humans, etc. will appear in the tag selection
- Display the item pile number separately from the draw pile number
- Fix the problem that low difficulty achievements cannot be obtained
- Optimize the effect description of the TailsmanPaper
- Fix the problem of game lag after relic selection
- Fix the problem that the Wills causes Monolith to trigger a lot
- Remove AnotherOne from the card pool
- Fix the problem that the Painted Skull triggers once every three turns
- Fix the problem that the maximum number of card slots on the field is only 50
发糖模拟器 update for 29 October 2022
29/10/2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update