 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

发糖模拟器 update for 29 October 2022

29/10/2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9829381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Binding tag will not remove Nyarlathotep from the card pool
  • No major categories such as monsters, humans, etc. will appear in the tag selection
  • Display the item pile number separately from the draw pile number
  • Fix the problem that low difficulty achievements cannot be obtained
  • Optimize the effect description of the TailsmanPaper
  • Fix the problem of game lag after relic selection
  • Fix the problem that the Wills causes Monolith to trigger a lot
  • Remove AnotherOne from the card pool
  • Fix the problem that the Painted Skull triggers once every three turns
  • Fix the problem that the maximum number of card slots on the field is only 50

Changed files in this update

Depot 2050591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link