MerFight update for 29 October 2022

0.38.1 Patch

Build 9829380 · Last edited by Wendy

Small fix concerning armor VFX not working as well as Arctina's spear not disappearing.
Also added one additional alt. color for Odon and Enjellique's Halloween Costumes.

